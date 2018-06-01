Spanish-language station adds weekday newscast

A Spanish-language TV station in Milwaukee is adding an 11 a.m. newscast to its weekday schedule.

Telemundo Wisconsin (WYTU) will add the newscast starting June 4. It will be anchored by Jocelyne Pruna who previously co-anchored the station’s 10 p.m. newscast. She’s also an anchor/reporter for sister station CBS 58 (WDJT).

“We are excited to expand our news programming to better serve the local Spanish speaking community,” Telemundo Wisconsin News Director Kent Harrell said. “It’s our commitment to keep our viewers informed and engaged throughout the day.”

“I’m very excited to help with the launch of the newscast and look forward to bringing you the news that’s relevant to our community,” Pruna said.