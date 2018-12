A radio station in Sheboygan is switching from a sports format to contemporary hit radio (CHR) format.

WCLB is now known as Z107.

The station is owned by Mountain Dog Media and operated by Marty Schibbelhut’s Martini Media. Alex Mann is the program director. Schibbelhut is GM of Mountain Dog Media’s WFON and KFIZ in Fond du Lac.