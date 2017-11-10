Senate version of tax reform preserves ad tax deductibility

The U.S. Senate version of a tax reform bill released this week preserves the deductibility of business advertising expenses.

“Local broadcasters support tax reform that promotes economic growth and job creation, and it is undeniable that advertising is a stimulus for both,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “NAB looks forward to working with members on both sides of the Capitol towards comprehensive reform that creates a fair and sensible tax code to the benefit of American businesses and families.”

The House version of the tax reform bill also preserves the deductibility of business advertising expenses.

Both houses of Congress have yet to vote on either tax reform proposal.