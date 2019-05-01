Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Seating set for WBA Awards Gala

Published May 1, 2019

The seating chart is set for the WBA Awards Gala. Click here to view it [PDF].

NOTE: This year the reception begins at 4:30 p.m and the dinner and awards presentations will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Remember to share your photos with us using #wbagala and you can follow us on Twitter @wibroadcasters and on Snapchat at wibroadcasters. 

Get the full list of winners as soon as it’s released at the end of the night on our social channels and at wi-broadcasters.org.

Watch the Station of the Year presentations LIVE on the WBA Facebook page.

