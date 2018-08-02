Schibbelhut named GM at Fond du Lac stations

Marty Schibbelhut was named general manager for Mountain Dog Media’s KFIZ-AM and WFON-FM in Fond du Lac.

Schibbelhut has more than 30 years of experience in the radio industry with experience as talent, marketing sales management, and director of sales all over the Midwest, and most recently as the owner of Martini Media, and B104online.com.

“I am excited to return home to 107.1 The Bull and KFIZ. The Mountain Dog Media family is the strongest in hometown radio with an outstanding reputation serving the community and connecting advertisers with listeners” Schibbelhut said.

“Our team is thrilled to begin working with this radio veteran,” Randy Hopper, owner and President of Mountain Dog Media said. “Marty’s values align with the mission of Mountain Dog Media and I am confident he will continue our commitment to dependable news, quality entertainment, community involvement, and creative marketing partnerships for area businesses.”

He starts Aug. 6.