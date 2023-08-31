Scalzo to lead GKB Milwaukee stations

Greg Scalzo has been named Milwaukee Market Manager for Good Karma Brands (GKB), giving him oversight of ESPN Milwaukee (WKTI), 101.7 The Truth (WGKB), and 620 WTMJ.

Emily Dillinger, interim market manager for GKB Milwaukee, said, “Greg’s impressive leadership, deep knowledge of the media and advertising industry, and personal experience as a successful on-air host, make him the right person to lead this market and continue to raise the bar. I’m excited for our team to continue our commitment to serving our communities through local news, talk and sports with best-in-class brands in Wisconsin.”

“I am honored and excited to take on the role of market manager with our GKB Milwaukee team,” Scalzo said. “We are excited to work together to serve Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin with quality, trusted content in news, sports, and talk while connecting fans with our partners and impacting the community. We are proud of the new content we will be creating on ESPN Wisconsin and the amazing things to come across all of our brands.”