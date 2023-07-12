SBE Chapter 80 provides ongoing sponsorship honoring Don Borchert

SBE Chapter 80 in northeast Wisconsin is pleased to provide a contribution to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in the name of Don Borchert, founder of the Broadcasters Clinic.

The fund is to be named the “Fox Valley SBE Chapter 80 Don Borchert Fund Sponsorship” and will provide support for engineers to participate in professional development activities such as the Broadcasters Clinic and the WBA Duke Wright Media Technology Institute.

The fundraising has been an ongoing project for Chapter 80 members in memory of Don Borchert who was dedicated to the mission of providing broadcast engineers and technicians with relevant, timely, technical education, a mission the members enthusiastically share.

At the time of Don Borchert’s passing, the four Wisconsin SBE chapters agreed to financially support the Don Borchert Fellowship Fund. To avoid “passing the hat” to collect annual contributions from our members to meet this obligation, Steve Brown and Bill Hubbard sought to create a fundraising effort. The funds raised allowed Chapter 80 to not only meet this annual commitment but also to grow the balance to a point that allowed them to make this sponsorship a reality and realize the successful accomplishment of that original goal.

“We wanted to make this a lasting, sustainable fund that would meet our obligations for many years to come and would benefit media technology professionals in their learning and application of knowledge to their everyday work in this industry,” Hubbard said. “I am very proud of our Chapter 80 members for their continued support of not only the fundraising but also the reason and motivation behind it.”

The check in the amount of $10,000 was presented to Michelle Vetterkind by Bill Hubbard, CPBE, representing Chapter 80 officers and members, at the Summer Conference in Elkhart Lake.