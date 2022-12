Milwaukee broadcast veteran, Sandy Maxx will co-anchor Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Newsradio 620 WTMJ. Maxx will join on-air host John Mercure, Sports Director Greg Matzek, and Traffic Reporter Debbie Lazaga weekday afternoons from 3 to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 12. “We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to the WTMJ…

Source