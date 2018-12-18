‘Saints’ contribute to Children’s Hospital

An Appleton radio station holding a contest to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin found more generosity than they expected from listeners not even involved in the contest who called in their own donations.

105.7 WAPL held a contest named “Saint or Scrooge” during its afternoon show where a listener was offered $200 and a chance to donate the money to the hospital or keep it for themselves.

Eleven of the 18 contestants donated their $200 and other listeners not involved in the contest also called to make their own donations. The contestants donated $2,200. Additional donations totaled $2,420 for a total donation of $4,620.