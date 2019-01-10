Rudolph joins CBS 58 as sales manager

Lon Rudolph is joining CBS 58 (WDJT-TV) as the station’s sales manager.

Rudolph comes from WTMJ-TV where he spent 25 year on the sales team, most recently as national sales manager.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to join the station and work with the sales management and team, as we continue toward success.” Rudolph said.

Rudolph will take over sales manager duties from Jenny Maroney, who has been named the station’s Director of Sales.

“Lon brings many relationships on both the local/national level as well as great market knowledge,” Maroney said.

Rudolph has more than 30 years in the broadcasting business. He is a graduate of the Broadcast Leadership Training Program in Washington, DC.