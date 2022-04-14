Rowe to led both Wisconsin Cumulus clusters

The VP/Market Manager for the Cumulus cluster in Appleton/Oshkosh will now also lead the Cumulus cluster in Green Bay.

John Rowe has led the Appleton/Oshkosh cluster since 2014. He previously spent 10 years with Gannett and more than 11 years with the Chicago Sun-Times.

“John’s track record of success with his team in Appleton/Oshkosh, along with his outstanding client and community involvement, made him the natural choice to lead our operations in northeast Wisconsin,” Regional VP Mark Sullivan said. “I’m excited for both John and our team members, and I look forward to their many successes.”

“I am excited to lead both Wisconsin clusters on behalf of Cumulus Media,” Rowe said. “The combination of talent and quality programming in each market makes this an ideal role and provides a host of opportunities going forward. My primary focus will be to enhance these great brands while meeting the needs of both our listeners and advertisers. I want to thank Mary Berner, Bob Berner, Bob Walker, and Mark Sullivan for this opportunity.”