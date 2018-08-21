Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Rose to lead WISN-TV investigative unit

Published August 21, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

Veteran investigative journalist Derrick Rose is coming to Milwaukee to lead the WISN-TV investigative unit “12 News Investigates.” Rose’s focus is to uncover and expose corruption, crimes, wrongdoing, and hold public officials accountable.
The introduction of Rose follows the retirement of WISN 12 News veteran journalist Colleen Henry in late… – MORE –

