Retired UW-Whitewater media professor dies

A retired professor of mass communications and founder of the student cable TV channel on campus, has died.

Peter Conover died July 16 in Tucson, Arizona from complications of Parkinson’s.

Conover earned many awards for Outstanding Faculty Service and for Outstanding Teaching during his many years at UW-Whitewater.

His obituary read, “Peter was a remarkable human being, an amazing husband, father, grandfather, a significant guide for countless young people and a cherished friend. His positive attitude, good sense of humor and engaging smile brought joy to so many.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Whitewater, where he lived and worked for many years and where he developed numerous valued friendships. Donations in his name can be made to one of two endowments (#4159 and #4218) set up by and for Conover at UW-Whitewater in the “Designation” dropdown menu found here.