Retired radio host dies

A man with a long career as a radio host in Madison has died.

Howard Witt Jr., better known to many as “Andy,” died Wednesday in Fitchburg. He was 71.

Witt started his career at a radio station in Neenah while he got his 1st Class license from Brown Institute in Minneapolis. He assumed the on air name “Andy” early in his career.

He moved to WTSO in Madison in 1973 where he was on the air as a morning personality until his retirement in 1993.

“Andy had an ability to make all around him comfortable, which was affirmed by all the relationships he established with radio broadcasters, celebrities and music acts,” his obit read, “Multiple generations remember the voices of the ‘Pat & Andy’ show and then the ‘Andy & the Bear’ morning show and how they provided a comedic and comforting refuge to their daily commute.”

The family is planning a private memorial. Memorials may be made to the family.