Response to COVID-19 dominates weekly radio addresses

This week’s Weekly Radio Address from Gov. Tony Evers in encouraging Wisconsinites to continue following “Safer at Home” measures while GOP Rep. Romaine Quinn’s address calls for a regional approach to reopening the state economy. These addresses are available for Wisconsin broadcasters to use as they see fit. Here are the summaries from WisPolitics:

— Gov. Tony Evers in this week’s Dem radio address is encouraging people to continue following “Safer at Home” guidelines to lower the spread of coronavirus.

Evers thanked Wisconsinites for their efforts in flattening the curve of new infections but warned there could be more outbreaks if the order lifts too early.

“While lawsuits and political posturing drag on, it is important to remember that when it comes to COVID-19 we are not out of the woods just yet,” he said. “We still need to listen to science and public health experts, and Safer at Home remains our best and most effective tool in this fight while we’re waiting for a vaccine.”

https://www.wispolitics.com/2020/weekly-dem-radio-address-gov-evers-encouraging-wisconsinites-to-stay-safer-at-home/

— In this week’s GOP address, Rep. Romaine Quinn calls for a regional approach to reopening the state’s economy.

“Not only has there not been an exponential growth in new cases, many parts of our state continue to have no cases at all, or have shown a full recovery,” said the Barron Republican, recently appointed to a joint legislative committee that could take up COVID safety rules. “That is why we must take safe and smart steps to reopening the economy on a regional basis.”

Quinn said Northwoods families and businesses have been “decimated” through the stay-at-home-order, calling on Wisconsinites to get behind reopening the state area by area.

https://www.wispolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/200507GOP.pdf

