Request-A-Thon triples money raised for the hungry

A radio and TV station’s effort to team up to raise money for people struggling with hunger across Southern Wisconsin tripled last year’s effort.

The NBC15 (WMTV) Share Your Holidays campaign held a Request-A-Thon Thursday on 105.5 Triple M (WMMM-FM) and raised at least $12,500 for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The amount will provide up to 37,500 meals.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 105.5 Triple M radio personalities Jonathan and Kitty helped raise donations. Listeners called to make a donation to play any song they requested. People were also able to request a song to be dropped for a donation.

In 2017, more than 12,000 meals were funded during the Request-A-Thon.

In 2017, the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign funded a record 4.18 million meals. This year’s goal is “One More Meal” for neighbors in southern Wisconsin who face hunger.