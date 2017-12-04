Request-A-Thon raises money for 13,000 meals

A request-a-thon event put on by a Madison radio station raised enough money to pay for 13,000 meals for a food bank in southern Wisconsin.

Entercom’s Mix 105.1 partnered with NBC 15’s Share Your Holidays campaign and Second Harvest Foodbank to offer listeners the chance to take over the radio station’s playlist in exchange for a donation. For every $1 donated, 3 meals were provided to Second Harvest Foodbank which serves southern Wisconsin.

The station also held a day of volunteering on Nov. 15 at Second Harvest food pantry in Monona.

Mix 105.1’s Aaron Rogers and Slacker & Steve hosted the request-a-thon. News anchors from NBC 15 were also there.