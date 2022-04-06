Reps. Grothman, Tiffany cosponsor Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

Wisconsin House Representatives Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany are cosponsoring a bill aimed at helping broadcasters and other publishers compete with Big Tech.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) creates a four-year safe harbor from antitrust laws for print, broadcast, or digital news companies to collectively negotiate with online content distributors, like social media companies, regarding the terms on which the news companies’ content may be distributed by online content distributors.

The proposal currently has 60 cosponsors in the House and eight cosponsors in the Senate.