Rep. Kind joins cosponsors of Local Radio Freedom Act

Wisconsin Congressional Representative Ron Kind is joining Representatives Glenn Grothman and Tom Tiffany are in supporting the recently reintroduced Local Radio Freedom Act (LFRA). The resolutions in the House of Representatives and the Senate oppose “any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge” on local broadcast radio stations.

The version of the LFRA introduced in the last session of Congress was supported by Senator Ron Johnson and House representatives Bryan Steil (R-WI-1), Ron Kind (D-WI-3), Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6), Tom Tiffany (R-WI-7) and Mike Gallagher (R-WI-8). Last session more than half the members of the U.S. House cosponsored the bill.

The Local Radio Freedom Act (LRFA) signals Members of Congress’s opposition to any potential legislation that would impose new performance royalties on broadcast radio stations for music airplay.

“Congress should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station for broadcasting sound recordings over the air, or on any business for the public performance of sound recordings on a local radio station broadcast over the air,” reads the Local Radio Freedom Act.