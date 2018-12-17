Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Radiothon raises $225K for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Published December 17, 2018

A radiothon conducted by a Milwaukee radio station raised more than $225,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

iHeartMedia’s FM106.1 (WMIL-FM) held its second annual two-day radiothon Dec. 6-7 featuring on-air personalities Ridder, Scott & Shannen; Quinn and Hannah who encouraged listeners to donate on-air and online.

“The FM106.1 team is so full of passion and love for the kids of St. Jude and the listeners respond each year in such a big way,” Market President Colleen Valkoun said. “We are grateful to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and help further the mission to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric diseases.” 

Over the last two years, FM106.1 raised over $400,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the leading children’s hospital pioneering research and treatments for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

