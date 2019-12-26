Radiothon raises $120K for Marshfield Children’s Hospital

A radiothon raised a record $120,560 in just 48 hours for Marshfield Children’s Hospital.

NRG radio stations in Wausau/Stevens Point teamed up for radiothon held Dec. 5-6. The radiothon aired on Y106.5 (WYTE-FM).

“This event is highly anticipated by the community and ourselves every year and continues to grow thanks to the huge hearts and incredible donations of the listeners in central Wisconsin,” Hot 96-7 middays host Robby Cruz said.

The effort got help from country artist, Chris Janson, who donated 240 harmonicas to the Music Therapy Department.

Y106.5 used RDS to get their message out to donate during the radiothon.