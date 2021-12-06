Radiothon generates holiday gifts for kids

Madison radio station WIBA-FM recently partnered with Blain’s Farm and Fleet for the annual Operation Toy Drive event to make sure every child in southern Wisconsin has something under the tree this holiday season.

Listeners were encouraged over a two-day radiothon to stop out to Blains Farm and Fleet in Verona and Madison, purchase a gift, and drop it in the Kids Helping Kids bins near the exits of the stores.

All donated toys were distributed to deserving families in southern Wisconsin by local law enforcement officers including Madison Police Department and Dane County Sherriff’s Office.