A radiothon hosted by a radio station in Wausau/Stevens Point raised a record $235,374 to support local children and families in central Wisconsin.

Y106.5 (WYTE) hosted the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon Dec. 1-2.

“Thanks to my fantastic staff and all of our partners, we were able to shatter old records with an eye to setting even bigger goals to raise more money next year,” said WYTE Program Director Larry “Big Red” Wnorowski.

The radiothon’s previous fundraising record was $180,000.