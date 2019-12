Mike O’Brien has started a broadcast consulting and training business, O’Brien Betterment, LLC.

After 40 years in sales management, general management, and training, he is offering consulting services for fellow broadcasters. His emphasis is on top-line growth through retention, training, and consistent standards in each department.

O’Brien retired from Bliss Communications in 2019 as the General Manager of WCLO/WJVL in Janesville.