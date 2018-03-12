Radio station’s polar plunge breaks fundraising record

More than 1,000 people came out into subzero wind chills to watch more than 80 people plunge into a lake in northern Wisconsin during a WRJO event to help raise a record $42,000 for to help kids attend Camp Angel.

The ice on Spirit Lake was 16 inches thick on Jan. 6 for the WRJO/Angel on My Shoulder Polar Plunge at Bonnie’s Lakeside Resort in Three Lakes.

Over 18 years the event has raised more than $515,000. This year’s event raised enough money to send 112 kids to Camp Angel.

“Mike Wolf and his WRJO Heartland team did an incredible job,” Heartland Communications CEO Jim Coursolle said. “The terrific WRJO staff did an outstanding job and because of their ‘frigid’ efforts, more than 100 children will be able to enjoy a wonderful and “warm” camp experience at Camp Angel this summer.”

Plungers were as young as 10 and as old as 75.