A Milwaukee radio station raised more than $200,000 worth of cash and toys to benefit Children’s Wisconsin and Robyn’s Nest.

WSSP held its 13th annual toy drive in December. It broke a record, topping the $160,000 it raised in 2018.

Entercom Milwaukee Market Manager Chuck Sullivan described the event as remarkable.

“Our listeners have gone above and beyond to help benefit Children’s Wisconsin and Robyn’s Nest and put smiles on children’s faces,” Sullivan said.