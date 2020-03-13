Radio station recognized by Wausau PD

Wausau radio station 89Q (WCLQ) was recently named a Wausau Police Department 2020 Community Partner of the Year.

89Q organized “Lights of Christmas” with two area Culver’s restaurants. More than $3,000 was raised for the program. General Manager Coy Sawyer then purchased gift cards from area Christian schools that were disbursed to the Wausau and Rothschild police departments. Law enforcement officers handed out more than 200 gift cards to citizens in need as the officers came upon them during the winter.

“Over the years I have seen a number of ways to impact the community and I would like to say that 89Q and the Lights of Christmas have established one of the nicest programs,” Rothschild PD Chief Jeremy Hunt said.

Culver’s was also recognized by the Wausau Police Department.

89Q plans on working with seven more police departments in its market in 2020-21.