Radio station raises $42K for USO service vehicle

A Milwaukee radio station raised $41,986 to replace a broken-down service vehicle for USO Wisconsin.

WKTI-FM ran a radiothon after hearing about the need for a new service vehicle. It aired the fundrasiser Nov. 10 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations were collected online and through a phone bank.

The USO Wisconsin truck serves service members training at Fort McCoy. It provides service members with toiletries, sunscreen, snacks, drinks, and Wi-Fi.

The radiothon featured on-air auction items and it included a locally-based service member, now deployed in the Middle East, who made a $5,000 pledge to encourage additional donations.



“We estimate the truck serves 40,000 service members each year,” said Josh Sova, executive director for USO Wisconsin. “Replacing our old truck with a new, customized vehicle will keep our military personnel connected with their families and help them be more comfortable while they train for deployment.”

The new truck will be in the field by January.