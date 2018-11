A Milwaukee radio station gathered enough food and cash donations to generate 85,839 meals to feed hungry families this holiday season.

991 The Mix (WMYX) held its 21st annual Stuff the Bus event on Nov. 21 outside a Pick N’ Save store in Wauwatosa to benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. The event was hosted by Elizabeth and Radar from Mornings on 99.1 The Mix.

The effort raised $24,353 in cash donations and 13,383 pounds worth of non-perishable food.