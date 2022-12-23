Radio station brings hope with shoebox gifts for kids

For years, Life 102.5 (WNWC) listeners have shared hope by providing kids in Madison and the surrounding areas with Shoebox Gifts for Kids. This year, when listeners shopped for everything on their Christmas list, they picked up a few extra things for kids in need.

Items like school supplies and small toys were placed in a shoebox, wrapped up, and dropped off at several locations around Madison. More than 2,000 shoeboxes were donated this year to families in need.

Volunteers of Life 102.5 picked up the shoeboxes from various drop-off locations and took them to Fountain of Life Covenant Church in Madison. Jackie Hunt, who is heavily involved with the church and with W.I.N.R.S. for Christ, distributed the gifts to families around Madison which provided kids with gifts to open on Christmas.

“So many families are experiencing hardships this year,” Hunt said. “We are so thankful and grateful that we have received over 2,000 shoebox gifts to get into the hands and homes of families and children who could benefit from having them this holiday season.”

These gifts were given to children this Christmas season because of donations from listeners and volunteers. The effort was supported by sponsor Iron Mercantile.