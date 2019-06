A radio station in Durand is getting national attention for holding a town hall meeting that highlighted the stories of struggling farmers in rural Wisconsin.

WRDN General Manager Brian Winnekins said the stories from farmers were heartbreaking and included the story of one farmer who struggles to feed his family.

The town hall meeting was highlighted by Radio Ink and in the daily email from the National Association of Broadcasters. It was also covered by local TV stations WEAU-TV and WQOW-TV.