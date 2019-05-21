Radio show established to train high school students

Converge Radio in Eau Claire is teaching high school students how to produce a radio show by giving them a radio show.

Rock And Roll Homeroom airs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., area high school students are invited to the Converge Radio studio to work with producers to record an episode, learn the basics of radio production, and develop promos for their own episode which will then air on Saturday.

“My own passion for radio was built at a young age,” said Converge Radio station manager Scott Morfitt. “It’s unbelievably exciting to get to create this space for area high school students to learn more about the craft we all love so very much.”

Converge is currently seeking sponsors willing to partner with the station to help make the program sustainable as the recording and training sessions will be free of charge to students wishing to participate.

To get involved with Rock and Roll Homeroom at Converge, students will simply need to apply. Parents will then be sent a release form. Students who live throughout Converge Radio’s seven-county broadcast region are encouraged to sign up.

The show will run throughout summer, so students can continue working during the summer break.

To learn more about how to get involved and apply to host, go to: ConvergeRadio.org/RockAndRollHomeroom