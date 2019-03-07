Radio personality rescued by 13-year-old

A middle school student in Merrill received a special commendation for his efforts to save a local radio personality who was trapped in the snow.

Merrill police said on Feb. 21 they were called to the WJMT studios when 13-year-old Michael Dickman heard someone calling for help as he walked past the studios. The boy heard the calls from morning show personality Lonnie Scott who was trapped in a deep drift of snow while attempting to clear snow off a satellite dish.

The boy was unable to flag down help from passing motorists so he entered the studio and called 911.

Scott had been trapped for more than 90 minutes before he was extricated by rescue crews. He was admitted to a local hospital and treated for early stage frostbite.