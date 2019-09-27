Radio Milwaukee takes up efforts to fight hunger

Non-commercial Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) held two events in September aimed at fighting hunger during National Hunger Action Month.

The station hosted a hackathon Sept. 14-15 and a tech talk Sept. 18 by the founder of an innovative company that leverages technology to combat hunger and reduce waste. The two free events were offered in cooperation with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

“We are very excited to illustrate how technology can be used to tackle serious issues in the community and beyond.” said Tarik Moody, Radio Milwaukee’s director of digital strategy and innovation, and founder of the Labs.

The Hacking Hunger MKE hackathon was a challenge focused on innovation and collaboration in the areas of food waste, access, and literacy in Milwaukee and beyond. Students, programmers, marketers, entrepreneurs, designers, and anyone interested in tackling these issues were invited to take part.

Cash prizes were awarded for the winning projects with underwriting support from Gener8tor and others.

The tech talk, “Doing Goodr with Food Surplus,” featured Atlanta-based entrepreneur Jasmine Crowe, founder of Goodr, a startup that uses blockchain technology to reduce food waste and help end hunger. Goodr clients include the NFL, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Dinty Moore.

Jasmine Crowe spoke about her startup, food waste and hunger, being a woman of color in tech, and raising venture capital.