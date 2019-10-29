Radio Milwaukee seeking new executive director

Non-commercial radio station Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM) is seeking a new executive director to replace Glenn Kleiman who is leaving in spring 2020.

The station’s board of directors has established a search committee and has begun work to identify the organization’s new leader. Board President Juli Kaufmann said the search committee has retained an executive search firm to assist in this process.

“The search will focus on seeking the next leader to continue our forward momentum of inspiring positive change in the community,” Kaufmann said. “Through creative content and programming, Radio Milwaukee will continue to raise the social awareness and engagement of listeners while expanding our audience.”

Kleiman was named Radio Milwaukee’s executive director in April 2016 after previously serving as a station consultant for 1½ years. Before that, Kleiman was founder and CEO of the digital marketing agency Fullhouse for 23 years.“I love this job, our team and our mission,” Kleiman said. “I’m proud of the work we do and I’ll miss leading our efforts. But it’s time for me to slow down a bit. I’m not retiring, just turning it down a notch. I do hope to stay involved with Radio Milwaukee in some capacity.”

Kaufmann said that during his time as executive director, Kleiman helped significantly grow the station’s online audience and expanded its community outreach, making 88Nine much more than a radio station. Kleiman spearheaded the creation of Backline, an initiative to elevate Milwaukee’s professional musicians, and Grace Weber’s Music Lab, a program for high school musicians. Also under his leadership, the station’s website and social media audiences grew dramatically.

“As a leader and visionary, Glenn has strengthened the organization and expanded our reach,” Kaufmann said. “We are grateful for the leadership Glenn has provided at an important time for our organization and anticipate a seamless transition as we continue to increase our mission impact.”