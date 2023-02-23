Radio group’s effort supports low income residents

Heartland Communications Group teamed up with a local business in Ashland over the holidays to support the Magic Stocking, an annual initiative that supports the work of The BRICK Ministries. The effort raised $2,185.

Magic Stockings were placed in select area businesses during the holidays and shoppers are encouraged to drop their change, checks, or cash in the Magic Stocking. Moore’s on Main matched the donations dollar for dollar up to $1,000 with proceeds going to The BRICK.

This initiative is an important way to ensure that The BRICK is able to provide services throughout the year. It serves low-income residents of Ashland and Bayfield Counties.