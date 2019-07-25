Radio group starts golf outing to benefit men’s health

iHeartMedia Milwaukee will host an inaugural Men’s Health Golf Outing with benefitting Tomorrow’s Hope, a local organization committed to facilitating health-related research, education and support in areas such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and other life-limiting illnesses.

The event will take place Sept. 9 at the Bog in Saukville. Attendees will get the opportunity to play 18 holes and some of Milwaukee’s radio and sports personalities. Attendees will include iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s on-air personalities Steve Czaban, Drew Olson, KB, Mike Heller, Scott Dolphin, Dan O’Donnell, as well as voice-of-the-Bucks Ted Davis, Dario Melendez from Fox Sports Wisconsin, Channel 12 Sports Director Dan Needles, Packers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Jim Owczarski, and Kaitlin Sharkey from Fox 6 (WITI-TV).

“We are thrilled to announce our inaugural Men’s Health Golf Outing, which is sure to become a signature event for iHeartMedia Milwaukee,” said Colleen Valkoun, Market President for iHeartMedia Milwaukee. “We look forward to a day of outdoor activities that will also benefit Tomorrow’s Hope and our community.”

The event is presented by Annex Wealth Management.

Tickets can be purchased online. The entry fee covers the golf game, a golf cart, boxed lunch and post-round festivities that include dinner, drinks and awards.