Radio group gets listeners involved in supporting Toys for Tots

A four-station radio group in the Wausau/Stevens Point area is holding a holiday contest that gets listeners involved in supporting Toys For Tots.

NRG Media stations Y106.5 (WYTE), 103.3 Classic Rock (WGLX), Hot 96-7 (WHTQ), and Wisconsin’s Big Cheese 107.9 (WBCV) are teaming up with Shopko for Toy Box Tuesday. Hosts on all four stations will play with a toy on-air and listeners will have to call in to guess what toy they are playing with. If the listener can guess what the toy is, they have the option to keep the toy or donate back to Toys for Tots. If they decide to donate it back they will receive four passes to Nickelodeon Universe.

Shopko donated more than $1,000 worth of toys for Toys for Tots and to help the kids in south Wood County.

This is the second year the stations have done Toy Box Tuesday. Last year all the winners donated their toys back.