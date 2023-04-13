Radio auction raises money for Reedsburg community

A radio station in Reedsburg raised more than $61,000 for community organizations through a radio auction.

WRDB held its 70th annual Reedsburg Area United Fund Radio Auction Jan. 23-27.

The station donated 40 hours of airtime.

Proceeds totaling $61,500 were raised for 30 local non-profit organizations including the Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts, Sauk County Historical Society, and Sauk County Humane Society.

The auctioning of gift cards, hand-crafted art pieces, and baked goods often led to friendly bidding wars between several local businesses to help drive up prices. The top bid-getter was an exquisite cheesecake that was bought for $450.