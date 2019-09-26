Quincy telethon raises more than $40,000 for farmers

A group of TV stations in Wisconsin aired a telethon that raised more than $40,000 for family farmers.

Quincy Media stations (WKOW, WAOW, WXOW, WQOW and KBJR) held the telethon Sept. 20 to help farmers with the effects of corporate consolidation, a multi-year downturn in the U.S. agricultural economy, rising production costs, diminished crop yields from extreme weather this spring and market disruptions due to trade wars.

“Our region’s dairy farmers have been hit particularly hard, but our viewers from all over the state of Wisconsin stepped up to help their neighbors,” WKOW News Director Ed Reams said. “We cannot thank them enough for their generosity.”

The stations teamed up with Farm Aid to host the live 18-hour telethon to encourage viewers to donate money over the phone and online to raise money to support emergency relief and other resources for family farmers in the region. Anchors and reporters from all five television stations hosted the live event.