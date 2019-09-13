Quincy stations to host telethon for farm relief

A group of TV stations in Wisconsin are hosting a telethon to help family farmers.

Quincy Media stations (WKOW, WAOW, WXOW, WQOW and KBJR) will hold the telethon Sept. 20 to help farmers with the effects of corporate consolidation, a multi-year downturn in the U.S. agricultural economy, rising production costs, diminished crop yields from extreme weather this spring and market disruptions due to trade wars.

The stations are teaming up with Farm Aid to host the live 18-hour telethon to encourage viewers to donate money over the phone and online to raise money to support emergency relief and other resources for family farmers in the region. Anchors and reporters from all five television stations will host this live event. It begin at 5 a.m. with updates throughout the day live on-air and on Facebook. Volunteers will be answering phones throughout the day collecting donations.

“Wisconsin farmers, as well as farmers throughout the entire Upper Midwest, have been hit hard and the future of the family farm remains in jeopardy. Farming is an important part of Wisconsin’s culture, and dairy farms in particular are an important economic engine that powers this state,” said Ed Reams, News Director for WKOW. “Our partnership between Farm Aid and Quincy Media will help bring attention to these challenges and allow the great people of Wisconsin the opportunity to reach out to help.”

Donations can be made online anytime at www.farmaid.org/wisfarm or over the phone on Friday, Sept. 20 at 1-833-WIS-FARM. Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. Online donations will be available beginning Sept. 18 until Sept. 21.