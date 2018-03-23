Public radio, TV to host State Supreme Court debate

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Rebecca Dallett and Michael Screnock will discuss issues central to their campaigns for a seat on the state’s highest court in a debate that be will be broadcast statewide 7 p.m. Friday, March 30.

Live from the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, the 2018 State Supreme Court Debate will be broadcast on Wisconsin Public Television (WPT) and Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR), and streamed online at wpt.org, wpr.org and WisconsinVote.org. The debate is presented by the partnership of Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio.

The debate will air less than one week before the general election on Tuesday, April 3 that will decide whether Dallett, a judge for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, or Screnock, a justice on the Sauk County Circuit Court, will win a 10-year term on the Supreme Court. The seat is currently held by Justice Michael Gableman, who was first elected in 2008 and is not running for re-election.

WPT’s Frederica Freyberg and WPR’s Shawn Johnson will moderate the debate.