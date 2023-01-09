Preparing next generation workers: Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship Media Broadcast Technicians Pathway

Not only do businesses require next-generation systems and technology, they also need next-generation workers. Youth apprenticeship is making this possible. Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD) recently launched the media broadcast technician Youth Apprenticeship (YA) pathway with one- and two-year program options.

Broadcasting industry leaders, including Wisconsin Broadcasters Association members, worked with YA staff to identify necessary skills to mentor and train high school youth. They created and refined the YA job competencies to ensure students continue to learn the skills employers are looking for now and in the future. Among the industry representatives who generously shared their knowledge and expertise were Wisconsin Broadcaster Association members Kelly Radandt and Steve Brown with the Woodward Radio Group and Don Vesely with WMTV – NBC 15.1 / CW 15.2 / Antenna TV 15.3 / Weathernation 15.4 / StartTV 15.5.

DWD’s YA Program has successfully connected employers with student talent for more than 30 years, creating a scalable and sustainable talent pipeline with industry input. YA is a work-based learning program for high school juniors and seniors that combines work experience and classroom instruction in 11 occupational areas. The program helps students prepare for careers while still in high school, helping them develop the technical and employability skills employers seek. Employers extend permanent job offers to more than 75 percent of graduating youth apprentices annually, making the program an excellent recruitment and retention strategy. With record-breaking participation, YA is a growing strategy helping employers meet their need for a skilled workforce.

Employers find success with the YA program, citing the following benefits:

Offers an opportunity to prepare future workers.

Serves as opening to develop job-specific proficiencies.

Attracts youth interested in the occupational profession and eager to work and learn.

Provides access to prescreened youth apprentices who receive ongoing support during their apprenticeship.

Helps address future hiring needs in a cost-effective and timely manner.

Interested and want to get involved? Contact your regional YA consortium at Wisconsin Apprenticeship Contacts.

Or visit Youth Apprenticeship Employers (wisconsin.gov) to learn more about the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship program. For specific information on the YA Media Broadcast Technician pathway, contact ya@dwd.wisconsin.gov.