Porterfield promoted to CBS 58’s noon, 4 p.m. newscasts

Amanda Porterfield will join Mike Strehlow as co-anchor of the CBS 58 News at noon and 4 p.m., beginning Jan. 29.

Porterfield was promoted from her previous position as co-anchor of the CBS 58 Weekend News. She joined CBS 58 in March 2016 as weekend anchor and reporter. Porterfield reported from the scene of the 2016 Milwaukee unrest and hosted the CBS 58 News special “Milwaukee at a Crossroads,” which was honored with a 2017 Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Award.

“As someone raised in Milwaukee with a long family history in Wisconsin, I have a special kind of love for our viewers,” Porterfield said. “It’s my duty and privilege to not only cover impactful stories about the people here but to be an active part of a beautifully diverse community and give where I am able.”