Poll: Local TV news popular in SE Wisconsin

The results of a Marquette Law School poll released this week show local TV news is popular among residents in southeast Wisconsin.

“Just more than half of respondents, 52 percent, say they watch local TV news every day, 18 percent a few times a week, 7 percent just once a week, 10 percent less than once a week and 13 percent say they never watch local TV news,” the poll analysis said.

“Among those under 30, 21 percent say they never watch TV news but about as many, 20 percent, say they watch every day. Viewership rises to 75 percent of those over 60 who watch every day, with just 7 percent of that age group never tuning in.”

This poll interviewed 1,200 adults in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties.