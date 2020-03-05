Polar Bear Plunge raises $34K for cancer charity

A Polar Bear Plunge event hosted by an Eagle River radio station raised more than $34,000 for a local cancer charity.

WRJO led the 2020 Northwoods Original Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Angel On My Shoulder.

Sixty plungers came from as far away as Arizona and Texas to take the plunge. WRJO morning show host Mike Wolf celebrated his 20th year with a cool dip in the water. Including the 2020 plunge, more than $555,000 has been raised for Angel On My Shoulder over the past 20 years.

Angel On My Shoulder’s mission is to further the well-being of those affected by cancer through enhancement of their quality of life, and the creation of hope to provide a life of rich quality and endless possibilities, generating awareness of the plight of those affected by cancer through advocacy.