Personality dies after 66 years in radio

A Wisconsin radio personality with 66 years in the business has died.

Theodore S. Krawczyk, better known as “Bernie Phillips” on the radio, died July 15 from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash on April 8 in Berlin.

Bernie started his career at WTMJ-AM in Milwaukee before he graduated from high school. After college he worked for WTKM in Hartford. He started a career with Mercury Marine in 1958 while staying in radio. He later worked at KFIZ in Fond du Lac. He started working at WISS in Berlin in 2000 until his passing.

Bernie was also a volunteer and supported the Boys and Girls Club in Berlin.

Funeral services will be held July 27 at 2 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin. Visitation will be July 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is set up for the Boys and Girls club of Berlin.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 South Adams Ave.

Berlin, WI 54923

920-361-2050

Online condolences and to view the tribute video to Bernie, please refer to

www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com