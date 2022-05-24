Pat Hastings retires from UW-Madison

UW-Madison professor Pat Hastings is retiring after 22 years of teaching.

Hastings specialized in video and audio journalism. She is responsible for overseeing the Badger Report, a live streamed student produced newscast, which received many awards for student work. She also teaches Long Form Video Journalism, Reporting Principles and Practices, and Storytelling Through Sound.

In 2020, Hastings earned a “distinguished” prefix to her title of “faculty associate,” a designation reserved for staff whose performance “[requires] extensive experience and advanced knowledge and skills.”

Prior to joining UW-Madison, Hastings worked in radio and television news in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Green Bay. She also owned her own media consulting firm and is listed with producer credits in the Internet Movie Database (IMBd) for work producing independent films. In addition, she has produced streamed video event.

Hastings serves on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Education Committee and is active in judging contests for the WBA as well as contributing to the Student Seminar.