Panel talks about dangers facing journalists

Courtesy WBA Newsroom
A panel discussion on Wednesday talked about the safety of broadcasters and journalists in light of new threats.
The panel discussion titled “Personal Safety in Today’s Broadcasting Environment” was led by WLUK-TV News Director and WBA Board member Juli Buehler. The panel included RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley, Quincy Media… – MORE –
The panel discussion titled “Personal Safety in Today’s Broadcasting Environment” was led by WLUK-TV News Director and WBA Board member Juli Buehler. The panel included RTDNA Executive Director Dan Shelley, Quincy Media… – MORE –
Follow WBA Newsroom on Twitter