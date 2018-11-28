Wisconsin Broadcasters Association

Ola returns to Wisconsin

Published November 28, 2018

 Courtesy WBA Newsroom

Reporter/anchor Mary Jo Ola is returning to Wisconsin after working at WATN/WLMT in Memphis.
Ola said via social media that she’s taken a position as a reporter at WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. It’s her last week in Memphis.
Ola previously worked at WISC-TV in Madison…. – MORE –

Follow WBA Newsroom on Twitter

Posted in In the News | Tagged

Members Only
Search
Download the WBA App

wave-ad

72guard-Logo_300x250

BannerAds-StationsMoving_AntennaPlanToRescan_300x250

WIHonorFlights-300x250